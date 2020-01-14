Poor Clares' monastery in Tennessee quietly closes; last four nuns move on

Poor Clare Sisters Claudia and Mary Marguerite pose for a photo Aug. 11, 2019, outside the Monastery of St. Clare in Memphis, Tenn. The monastery closed at the end of the year. (CNS/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis, Tenn. — As Christmas approached and 2019 came to a close, the last Catholic contemplative monastery in Tennessee quietly closed.

An 88-year-old priest, Fr. David Knight, was the last remaining resident. He had hoped to live out his days in his tiny single room with a connecting office where he has written over 40 books.

Few people have been behind the tall brick walls and iron gates of the Monastery of St. Clare, which covers nine acres in the Memphis neighborhood of Frayser. A group of nuns there has been quietly praying for the city and its people since 1932.

But now, with only four nuns remaining, the monastery has closed. In May 2018, the Vatican issued guidelines that all contemplative communities, Catholic communities established ostensibly for continuous prayer, need to have at least seven members.

The last four Poor Clares in Memphis sought out ways to continue their vocation, joining other Poor Clare communities around the country.

Sister Anthony went to join the Poor Clares in Cincinnati, as did Sr. Alma months earlier. Sister Marguerite and Sr. Claudia went to live with the Poor Clares in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

There are about 20,000 Poor Clares worldwide; officially they are members of the Order of St. Clare.

The silent and prayerful lives of the women at the monastery remained a mystery and a curiosity to most outsiders. The nuns relied on a loyal group of neighborhood friends for generosity, food, donations and even occasional help around the monastery. The friends asked only for prayer in return.

In a neighborhood plagued by crime and whose residents fight to climb out of poverty, these women chose a life that St. Clare called the "privilege of highest poverty." They were called to a life of prayer and silence, to live in radical poverty.

Last August, on the feast of St. Clare, the sisters were applauded for all the fruits of their prayers.

Choked up, finding it difficult to get out the words, Marguerite looked into the faces of the wives, husbands, children and elderly that she'd spent a lifetime praying for. "We are leaving," she said, "but we will continue to pray for you and you will always be in our hearts." She was unable to say more.

Sisters came in from out of town to help the aging Memphis sisters with the daunting task of unraveling more than 85 years of religious life in the huge monastery, which once housed 30 holy women.

For several months, they worked to pack up the monastery. A sewing room filled with shelves of brown and black material for veils and habits was cleared out. Cabinets filled with candles and other liturgical items were cleaned and the items given away. Statues of saints were taken down from their pedestals.

One critical duty was taking an inventory of over 100 relics the Poor Clares had — matching each relic with the official authentication papers from Rome. The relics, each with a label, included part of the Blessed Virgin Mary's veil; a piece of the habit of St. Francis of Assisi; the ashes of St. Francis and St. Clare; and even splinters identified as being from the original cross of Jesus, according to tradition and authenticated by the Vatican.

The relics have been transferred to the Memphis Diocese.